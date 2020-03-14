Your Weekly Weather Report

• If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately, then notify Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5002.

• During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, not candles due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

• Customers with generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to crews working on power lines.

• If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

• For the latest information on power restoration, customers can call PG&E’s outage information line toll-free at 800-743-5002. Updates are also available through our Electric Outage Map online. Customers can also log-in to their account and sign up to receive outage alerts through email, text or phone. Visit www.pge.com/stormsafety for more information.

John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

