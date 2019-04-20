A low-pressure system is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Saturday into Easter Sunday with increasing clouds, areas of drizzle, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 with gust to 45 mph) northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
A ridge of high pressure will build behind the departing low-pressure system on Monday for fair and much warmer weather. As the ridge strengthens, robust warming will develop through the middle of next week, with more upper 80s across the inland valleys such as Santa Ynez.
This ridge will shift east of California on Thursday and Friday and temperatures should begin backing off late week, although it will still be warm compared to normal. With the protective dome of high pressure sliding east, a few isolated thundershowers could pop up during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday over the elevated terrain of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
A late season low-pressure system may produce rain next Sunday and Monday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/63 47/67 47/72 52/78 53/78 54/73 51/70
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/63 45/68 46/74 51/80 53/79 53/74 51/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/69 42/76 44/84 47/87 52/89 51/86 48/81
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, will develop along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with a 5- to 9-second period, on Sunday into Monday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday through next Friday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees through next Saturday
