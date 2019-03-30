A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds developing during the morning hours, shifting out of the northwest (onshore) and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon hours will continue through Monday.
This pattern will produce mostly clear skies during the morning and afternoon hours, with marine low-clouds developing during the evening hours along the coastline. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday into Monday. The marine layer will return on Tuesday into Wednesday with areas of night and morning drizzle/light rain and cooler temperatures.
The weather model runs are still advertising rain showers Thursday into Friday as a late season low-pressure system moves toward the Central Coast. The associated cold front is forecast to move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Saturday with gusty southerly winds and moderate rain. Please remember, these are long-range models and will probably change.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/77 51/75 50/67 49/67 47/67 49/69 52/68
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/79 51/76 50/69 48/68 47/68 48/70 52/69
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/77 45/79 47/71 44/70 42/69 47/71 48/67
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 16-second period, through Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday into Friday. A 12- to 14-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into next Sunday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.