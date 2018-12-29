The Eastern Pacific High will keep the Central Coast dry through Friday. Afternoon highs on Sunday will warm into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies and gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) winds as an area of high pressure edges into the Central Coast. Overnight lows on Sunday night into Monday morning won’t be quite as cold as Saturday’s but still in the mid to high 30s in Santa Maria and Lompoc, while the Santa Ynez Valley will cool to the mid-30s.
A dry low-pressure system will drop out of the north Monday and slide down east Central California on Tuesday, offering only a slight chance for light rain showers across far Northern California and in the high Sierra Monday afternoon. The main weather impact from this system will be moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and fair, dry and seasonable weather for the rest of the work week with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest of the week.
A pattern change toward wet and unsettled weather is anticipated next weekend into the following week as potential low-pressure systems bring widespread rain to the Central Coast.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/63 43/62 39/63 36/63 37/69 40/66 43/61
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/62 38/61 34/60 34/62 35/67 39/67 40/62
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
34/63 36/59 33/60 32/62 34/61 37/61 39/59
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with an 11- to 20-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday afternoon, becoming a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly swell, with an 8- to 15-second period, Sunday night into Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 11- to 18-second period, is forecast along coastline on Tuesday into Thursday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, next Friday and Saturday.
Moderate to high-energy westerly swell conditions may develop along our coastline on Jan. 5 and 6.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees into Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If storms arrive next weekend, they could cause down power lines. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it — and keep yourself and others away. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911 immediately and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.