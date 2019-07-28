Marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will continue to develop during the night and early morning hours, clearing by the late morning and afternoon.
High pressure over the Central Coast on Sunday will bring above-average temperatures for the Santa Ynez Valley. Fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly onshore winds along the coastline Sunday will keep high temperatures in the 70s in coastal valleys like Santa Maria and Lompoc.
There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms along the Sierra Nevada crest, but any activity that may develop is expected to remain confined to higher elevations.
A low-pressure system will move into California on Monday, pushing out the warmer air responsible for the hot inland temperatures this weekend. The northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen to strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph, levels along the coastline as well, with most locations returning to seasonal temperatures by midweek.
The far interior locations are expected to remain in triple-digit levels, but otherwise daytime highs will range from the high 60s to low 70s along the coast to the mid- to high 80s for the inland valleys.
Long-range models suggest a return to warmer weather is possible for next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
58/75 56/71 54/70 53/70 54/71 55/72 56/73 56/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
54/70 53/68 52/67 51/67 52/69 53/70 54/73 55/75
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
60/93 58/89 59/85 55/84 55/85 56/88 59/90 60/93
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 53 and 55 degrees Monday through Friday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly 315-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 11-second period, on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Wednesday through Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Summer is here, which means lots of fun in the sun. Nevertheless, the weather can get extremely hot and quickly go from fun to dangerous.
Extreme heat can be life-threatening, so learn what extreme heat is and how you can protect yourself. For more information, visit www.pge.com.