Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at time gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop during the morning hours and will keep most of the marine low clouds out to sea.
Today's high temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the Santa Ynez Valley and high 70 to low 80s in the coastal valleys. The beaches will be mostly in the mid to high 70s. Note: This extended period of dry offshore winds will increase fire danger. In fact, due to the combination of dry and gusty winds, above-normal temperatures and decreasing humidity, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for the much of the Sacramento Valley.
Gentle to moderate northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions starting Monday night and continuing into Wednesday. A possible warm up may develop on Friday into Saturday as offshore flow could strengthen. Otherwise, fair and dry weather will continue through next weekend characterized by warm days and cool nights. The long-range models are still indicating a chance of light rain by the middle part of November; please remember, these models are subject to a tremendous amount of change this far out.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/80 52/78 50/77 50/76 52/75 54/77 50/84
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/78 50/74 48/72 50/72 51/74 53/75 47/82
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/85 49/81 47/79 46/78 45/79 46/75 43/84
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast on Sunday, increasing to a 4- to 6-feet, with an 8- to 15-second period, on Monday into Wednesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
