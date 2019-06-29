A 1,025-millibar Eastern Pacific High is anchored about 700 miles off the California coastline, while a thermal trough will remain over the Great Central Valley through the first week of July.
This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline on Sunday through Tuesday, further increasing to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels on Wednesday into Friday.
Areas of marine low clouds will develop along the beaches and coastal valleys during the overnight but will clear by the morning on Sunday into Tuesday. The northwesterly winds are expected to be strong enough to completely mix out the marine layer on Wednesday into Friday, leaving behind clear and breezy skies for the Fourth of July firework displays along the coastline on Thursday night.
These northwesterly (onshore) winds will help to mitigate heating with high temperatures reaching the mid to high-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). Closer to the ocean, the coastal valleys (Santa Marina and Lompoc) will hit mid-70s. Most of beaches will reach the 60s. Models continue to show no indication of extreme heat for the extended forecast, with typical fluctuations between above average and below average temperatures expected into mid-July.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/74 54/73 54/74 54/72 55/74 56/74 55/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/76 54/75 53/74 54/74 55/76 56/75 54/74
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/89 50/88 52/87 52/86 52/85 55/88 54/87
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, through Monday morning, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Monday afternoon through Wednesday. This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 4- to 6-feet, with a 5- to 8-second period, on Thursday through next Saturday (July 6).
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep- water) swell, with a 20- to 22-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 2 to 4 feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Hurricane Barbara is forecast to develop in the southwest of Baja California over the next 96 hours. If this tropical cyclone materializes, a 3- to 5-foot south (180-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 11- to 13-second period, will arrive along our coastline next Friday (July 5).
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 54 degrees through next Saturday.
