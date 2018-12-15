Sunday will see a mild start with temperatures in the mid-40s with patches of fog in the interior valleys and the San Joaquin Valleys. Overall, dry and mild conditions are anticipated for the Central Coast into Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Clouds will advance north to south Sunday evening and night as a potent low-pressure system and associated cold front approaches the West Coast with increasing southerly winds and rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds will precede a band of moderate rain that will move through the area on Monday morning. The band of rain will weaken as it progresses southward across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Snow levels are expected to remain above 5,500 feet. A few lingering rain showers will continue into Monday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch. Dry conditions return to the Central coast on Tuesday. For the rest of the upcoming week, generally dry and seasonable conditions are expected.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/64 50/64 46/67 45/73 45/73 45/69 45/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/63 49/63 44/68 43/74 43/74 43/70 44/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/63 48/61 43/60 41/67 40/68 42/64 42/61
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 11- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday morning.
A 952-millibar storm with hurricane-force westerly-winds in the Gulf of Alaska developed this morning. This remarkable storm will produce a 7- to 9-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 22- to 24-second period, along our coastline on Sunday afternoon, building to 9 to 11 feet, with a 20- to 22-second period, by Sunday night. This very long-period swell will rapidly increase to 15- to 17-feet (19- to 21-second period) Monday morning and afternoon, decreasing to 13- to 15-feet, with 17- to 19-second period, by Monday night. An 11- to 13-foot west-northwesterly swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday. This west-northwesterly swell will be followed by an
10- to 12-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 24- to 26-second period, on Wednesday, peaking at 12 to 14 feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, on Thursday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 57 and 61 degrees Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Take some time before the rain comes to check your vehicle tires’ tread depth and pressure. When the rain arrives, slow down and increase your following distance to allow time to react to other drivers’ actions. And don’t forget California law now requires you to have your headlights on anytime your windshield wipers are operating continuously.