Increasing high-pressure over California will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Sunday morning. These offshore winds will produce low relative humidity levels, clear skies and much warmer temperatures throughout northern Santa Barbara County. Over this timeframe, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will reach the low 90s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria) will hit the mid-80s. Lompoc will be cooler, ranging between the mid to high-70s as the offshore flow will not be as strong.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) westerly winds on Monday into Wednesday will allow a persistent marine layer with night and morning fog and mist to develop along the coastline. This condition will produce cooler temperatures, especially along the beaches.
Increasing northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and more sunshine along the beaches is forecast on Thursday into Friday. However, areas of heavy drizzle could develop during early morning hours along the northwesterly facing beaches.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/84 62/82 59/78 57/75 54/68 53/68 53/70
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/79 55/78 56/75 55/73 54/70 54/70 53/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/91 61/90 60/86 59/83 57/82 55/81 54/82
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Monday through Wednesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Thursday and Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (175-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 14- to 17-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Sunday and will continue through Wednesday. A higher-energy Southern Hemisphere swell could arrive along our coastline on June 16.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Do you have emergency supplies (food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies & cash)? A back up charger for your phone? Know how to manually open your garage door? Learn more about preparing for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. http://prepareforpowerdown.com