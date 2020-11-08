Your Weekly Weather Report

An upper-level trough brought rain to the Central Coast on Saturday morning with most locations reporting between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch of much needed precipitation. However, Warren in the Upper Los Berros, East Nipomo and Renee in Tepusquet Canyon reported over 0.50 of an inch. Also, the sound of thunder and areas of hail were also reported on Saturday.

A 539 dm upper-level low-pressure system will continue to produce partly to mostly overcast skies, cool temperatures and a few scattered rain showers and another round of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline on Sunday. Sunday high temperatures will only reach the high 50s throughout the Central Coast.

A pattern of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon will start Monday and will continue through Wednesday. These winds are expected to produce cold mornings in the inland and a few of the coastal valleys with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Another upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, increasing clouds and a rain showers on Thursday night into Friday. Snow levels cloud lower to 3,500 feet by Friday morning. The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to continue through the weekend.

