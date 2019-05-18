A 992-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front is forecast to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain should taper off late Sunday morning.
However, cold air aloft combined with the long days of mid-May combined with plenty of moisture will produce convective rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 0.75 and 1.75 inches. Snow levels with this system will drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet.
In this storm's wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies are forecast on Monday.
A trough of low pressure along the California Coastline will continue to produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, unseasonably cool weather with a few scattered rain showers on Tuesday and Thursday as low-pressure impulses move through the Central Coast. Periods of wet and cool weather may impact the Central Coast on the Memorial Day weekend, but details remain unclear.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/64 53/61 50/63 50/61 48/65 50/67 50/69
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/65 52/62 49/64 48/63 48/67 49/68 50/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/66 50/64 47/68 45/67 46/73 48/75 48/79
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 7- to 13-second period, is forecast Sunday and continuing at this level all the way through Thursday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through next Saturday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
The increased amounts of foliage on our trees at this time of the year will make them more susceptible to limb breakage and toppling over. Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.