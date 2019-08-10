A band of thunderstorms moved through far Northern California on Saturday morning, bringing winds, lightning and heavy rain to the northern Sacramento Valley and surrounding elevated terrain. Redding reported over an inch of rain over a four-hour period, in addition to numerous lightning strikes.
Along the Central Coast, the marine layer will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning, with areas of fog and drizzle, as a low-pressure system moves through Northern California. The marine low clouds will clear from the beaches by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s temperatures will reach the high 80s to the low 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley and low to mid-70s in Santa Maria and Lompoc.
The northwesterly winds will decrease Monday through Tuesday. Consequently, the marine layer will deepen and become more persist in the coastal valleys and along the beaches, while the inland valleys will warm to the 90s.
A cooling trend is expected to develop over the second half of the week, allowing for temperatures to fall back to near-normal across the interior and slightly below-normal along the coast. Overall, no extreme heat or adverse weather is expected this upcoming week.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/92 55/91 55/90 53/87 53/85 53/83 54/82
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
53/72 54/72 54/73 53/74 53/74 53/73 53/72
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
53/72 54/73 54/74 54/75 54/75 54/73 54/72
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 54 and 58 degrees along the Central Coast.
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly 300-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 7-second period, is forecast along our coastline Sunday and will remain at that height and period through Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 15-second period, Thursday through Friday.
Combined with the northwesterly sea and swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere 220-degree, deep-water swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, Sunday and will remain at that height through Wednesday.
