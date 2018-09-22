A minor cooling trend is expected through Sunday as an upper-level low-pressure system passes to the north and northwesterly (onshore) winds returns. However, temperatures will remain above normal away from the coast and coastal valleys. Low clouds with areas of fog and mist will maintain a presence along the coastline today into Monday.
As high pressure begins to build over the Central Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday which will result in warmer temperatures, in fact about around 5 and 10 degrees above normal through Thursday.
Cooling is expected later in the week as an area of low pressure develops off the West Coast, but temperatures will remain above normal away from the coast. Further cooling is possible next weekend. Overall, no adverse weather is expected through the end of September. A few of the long-range models are indicating a chance of light rain starting on October 3 and continuing into following week.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/77 50/72 52/80 52/84 53/80 54/73 54/71
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/72 50/69 51/84 52/88 53/82 54/78 54/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/83 47/82 49/84 51/90 50/88 50/83 49/81
Surf Report
Sunday's 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, will continue at this height through Monday.
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, will develop along our coastline on Tuesday and will continue at this level into Saturday.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees through Saturday.
