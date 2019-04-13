Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly winds will develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning which will allow marine low clouds with areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures to develop.
A cold front will produce increasing clouds and rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one quarter of an inch. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. This condition will produce areas of marine low clouds during the night and morning hours.
Temperatures will warm under increasing high pressure starting Thursday. Temperatures could get well above seasonal averages with most Central Coast locations reaching the 80s on Thursday into Friday.
Increasing northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures are forecast next Saturday and Sunday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/71 47/68 49/68 49/76 52/81 54/80 53/79
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/72 45/69 47/69 47/75 52/82 53/83 53/80
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/79 43/71 45/72 42/75 47/85 51/86 49/81
Surf Report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 17-second period, is forecast on Sunday into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 15-second period, on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through next Saturday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.