A 572 dm upper-level low-pressure system over the Central Coast will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) winds through Monday. Sunday's high temperatures will range from the high 70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) to the low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria) and high 50s to low-60s at the beaches.
The warmer inland temperatures combined with the gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) onshore flow will allow the marine layer to develop in coastal regions with typical night and morning low clouds, fog and areas of heavy drizzle. The marine layer will clear from the valleys with hazy and sunny afternoon skies. However, mostly overcast conditions will persist along the shoreline throughout the day. In other words, June gloom. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms will continue to develop in the eastern regions of San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties through Sunday.
High pressure will build over the Central Coast this upcoming week, producing strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline and warmer inland temperatures. Inland valley temperatures will reach the mid to high-80s. Coastal valleys and beaches will continue to see night and morning marine low clouds and mild temperatures. However, the strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will mix out the marine layer during the afternoon hours along the coastline, leaving behind sunny skies.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/68 55/72 56/74 57/74 54/72 53/72 53/72
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/69 55/75 56/76 56/78 54/75 53/76 53/77
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/77 54/85 57/88 59/88 55/85 52/84 52/84
Surf Report
Sunday's 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, is forecast to continue at this level through Tuesday, becoming a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Wednesday. This northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further build to 7- to 9-feet, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Thursday and will remain at this level through next Saturday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Friday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If you hear thunder, it means lightning is close enough to strike you. There is no outside location that is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. When you hear thunder, immediately move indoors or get inside a vehicle with its windows up. Stay in your safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder. Remember, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”