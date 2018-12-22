High pressure will build over the West Coast this weekend and will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds. These winds will produce mostly clear skies in the coastal regions; however, stratus clouds will develop in the inland valleys and along the Santa Lucia mountains during the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm to above average during the day on Saturday and Sunday.
Christmas Eve will see strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and most importantly a few scattered rain showers as a trough of low pressure moves into Central California. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,500 feet with about one foot of snow. Rain showers and gale-force northwesterly winds are expected to continue into Christmas Day. Dry, clear and warmer weather with gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Wednesday, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Thursday into Friday. The long-range models are advertising a wet January.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/68 48/62 49/61 44/66 45/67 48/68 45/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/69 47/65 48/63 43/74 44/66 46/67 44/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/70 41/66 43/61 39/65 40/68 42/67 42/66
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is forecast along our coastline into Sunday morning. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday afternoon into Tuesday. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Thursday morning, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (7- to 11-second period) on Thursday afternoon into Friday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 52 and 55 degrees on Tuesday into Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Take some time before the rain comes to check your vehicle tires’ tread depth and pressure. When the rain arrives, slow down and increase your following distance to allow time to react to other drivers’ actions. And don’t forget California law now requires you to have your headlights on anytime your windshield wipers are operating continuously.