Along the coastline, gentle to moderate, 8 to 18 mph southeasterly to northwesterly winds will allow the marine layer, with areas of fog and mist, to persist along the coastline through Sunday.
Then fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds will produce clearing during the afternoons, starting Monday. The northwesterly winds will further build to strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph levels Tuesday into Thursday for mostly sunny skies during the late morning and afternoon along the beaches.
Away from the coastline, temperatures will warm from the middle to end of this week, with highs rising to between 10 and 15 degrees above normal.
Overall, temperatures next week are not anticipated to be nearly as warm.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
54/85 53/91 57/99 58/98 57/92 55/91 54/90
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
54/76 52/81 53/87 55/85 54/83 54/81 55/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
54/73 52/78 53/83 55/82 54/80 54/78 55/77
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly, 285-degree deep-water swell, with an 8- to 17-second period, will arrive later today and remain at that level through Sunday.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3 to 5 foot, 310-degree deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, Monday through Tuesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet, with a 5- to 11-second period, Wednesday through Friday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
For public safety, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may need to turn off electricity in high fire-threat areas when extreme fire danger conditions occur.
The company will attempt to contact customers in advance, when possible, to allow time to prepare. To lean more, www.pge.com.