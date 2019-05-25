An upper-level low-pressure (544 dm) system will descend into the Central Coast from the north on Sunday and will generate fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly cloudy skies. This late season storm will also spread rain showers across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch. Since it’s so late in the season with the long days of late spring, a chance of thunderstorms will develop on Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs on Sunday will range from the high 50s to low 60s, or about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal.
In this system wake, dry weather with partly cloudy skies and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop on Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm to the mid to high 60s.
A classic Central Coast spring weather pattern will develop on Tuesday into the following weekend with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, seasonal temperatures and night and morning marine low clouds in the coastal regions. However, chances for afternoon thunderstorms will develop in the Sierra Nevada each day.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/60 48/65 49/70 52/72 53/70 53/70 54/69
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/60 47/67 48/72 52/74 53/72 53/74 54/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/61 46/70 47/80 51/84 52/83 53/83 53/82
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 7- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 7- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Monday into next Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep- water) swell (with a 17- to 19-second period) will arrive Tuesday into Thursday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 55 degrees through Friday
