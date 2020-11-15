Your Weekly Weather Report

This autumn will continue to produce a mix bag of gusty winds, periods of dry and clear skies and most importantly rain.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Sunday through Monday morning will produce dry and clear skies with cool mornings and mild afternoons. High temperatures on Monday will reach the high 70s to the low 80s throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. These warm conditions will be short-lived as a frontal system approaches our region on Tuesday.

A 977 millibar storm will develop off the Washington coastline on Monday. The associated cold front will pass the Central Coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds, increasing clouds and rain. Current estimates show between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch of precipitation for most locations. An upper-level trough will follow on Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and chance of rain showers.

This system will be trailed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies on Thursday through Saturday. Long range models suggest that additional wet weather is possible before Thanksgiving, likely on the 23 and 24 of November.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

48/81 49/70 48/69 48/68 45/67 43/67 44/67

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

37/78 39/71 42/69 41/68 35/67 34/66 35/67

Lompoc Temperatures