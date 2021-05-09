We are near the end of our rain season, and this week's U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire Central Coast in a "Severe (D2) Drought" classification. Much of the Bay Area increased to "Extreme (D3) Drought" levels.
Last week saw plenty of sun in the coastal regions, for most of this upcoming workweek marine low clouds “May Gray” will persist along the beaches for most of the day with afternoon clearing in the coastal valleys. Expect for overnight low clouds, the inland valleys will remain mostly clear.
Mostly clear skies and strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast on Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the low to mid-60s.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southeasterly winds will develop on Monday and will continue through Thursday. These onshore winds will produce a deep marine layer with areas of fog and mist throughout the Central Coast during the overnight and morning. Over this time frame, most of the beaches will remain overcast throughout the day. Increasing northwesterly winds and clearing skies are expected Friday and Saturday. However, mist and even drizzle may develop during the night and morning along the coastline.
A cold front is forecast to produce increasing southerly winds and a chance of rain on May 18 and 19. However, this far out in time, the models will probably change……stay tuned.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
51/68 49/70 50/68 51/67 48/66 47/66 48/65
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
47/76 47/79 48/79 48/80 47/77 46/76 44/74
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Saturday.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a5- to 11-second period) on Sunday. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday through Thursday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
According to the California Highway Patrol, here are some tips for driving in foggy conditions: a) Drive with lights on low beam. High beams will reflect off the fog, creating a “white wall” effect. b) Reduce your speed, and watch your speedometer. Fog creates a visual illusion of slow motion when you might actually be speeding.
Photos: Weather scenes from the Central Coast and beyond
Sequoia National Park 1.jpg
Trish by the General Grant Tree.jpg
gale-force winds, clear skies and poppies.jpg
Lenticular Cloud over Heavenly Valley 1.jpg
Lenticular Cloud over the Sierra Nevada.jpg
California Poppies 1.jpg
Pecho Coast 1.jpg
Seasprite
Rainbow brid 3.jpg
windmill.jpg
fog, med and high-level clouds .jpg
Moon Set .jpg
Poppies .jpg
windy 5.jpg
Jim Kelly kelp.jpg
kelp bed along the Pecho Coast.jpg
DSC_4342 (2).jpg
Otters in the rain.jpg
Lake San Antonio 1
Lake San Antonio 2
Light rain-snow falling.jpg
fruit tree blossoms.jpg
DSC_3520 (2).JPG
Snow on the San Rafael Mountains.jpg
PG&E lineman removing balloons.jpg
GB.jpg
Diablo Canyon last week.jpg
horse in rain 2.jpg
Big Waves 15.jpg
Big Waves 11.jpg
Point San Luis Light storm 1.jpg
10 cfs Lake San Antonio.jpg
dry 2014.png
Diablo Canyon waverider buoy 1.jpg
waverider 7.jpg
Green Water two.jpg
dark sky 1.jpg
Dry Top of the world 11.jpg
Clear skies 1 .jpg
Clear skies 112220 2.jpg
Clear skies 112220 1.jpg
high tides 1.jpeg
Charleston 7.jpg
Point San Luis Light 9.jpg
Snow Figueroa Mountain 1.jpg
warm 1.jpg
Marine layer 5.jpg
Clear skies 1.jpg
image002.jpg
Lindse 2.jpg
Lindsey.png
Morro Bay sunset
oak tree.jpg
Dew on a thistle.jpg
Fly a kite.jpg
Dry Lake 1.jpg
Dry Lake 2.jpg
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.