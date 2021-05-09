Fog and mist 4.jpg

Fog and mist surround last year’s Scarecrow Festival in Cambria.

 John Lindsey, Contributor

We are near the end of our rain season, and this week's U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire Central Coast in a "Severe (D2) Drought" classification. Much of the Bay Area increased to "Extreme (D3) Drought" levels.

Last week saw plenty of sun in the coastal regions, for most of this upcoming workweek marine low clouds “May Gray” will persist along the beaches for most of the day with afternoon clearing in the coastal valleys. Expect for overnight low clouds, the inland valleys will remain mostly clear.

Mostly clear skies and strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast on Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will range between the low to mid-60s.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southeasterly winds will develop on Monday and will continue through Thursday. These onshore winds will produce a deep marine layer with areas of fog and mist throughout the Central Coast during the overnight and morning. Over this time frame, most of the beaches will remain overcast throughout the day. Increasing northwesterly winds and clearing skies are expected Friday and Saturday. However, mist and even drizzle may develop during the night and morning along the coastline.

A cold front is forecast to produce increasing southerly winds and a chance of rain on May 18 and 19. However, this far out in time, the models will probably change……stay tuned.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

51/68 49/70 50/68 51/67 48/66 47/66 48/65

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

47/76 47/79 48/79 48/80 47/77 46/76 44/74

Lompoc Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

49 /67 50/68 50/68 50/69 48/67 49/67 49/66

Seawater Temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Saturday.

Surf Report

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a5- to 11-second period) on Sunday. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday through Thursday. 

This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip

According to the California Highway Patrol, here are some tips for driving in foggy conditions: a) Drive with lights on low beam. High beams will reflect off the fog, creating a “white wall” effect. b) Reduce your speed, and watch your speedometer. Fog creates a visual illusion of slow motion when you might actually be speeding.

John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

