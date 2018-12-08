Apart from the San Joaquin Valley, where fog may be stubborn to clear, mostly sunny conditions are expected throughout the Central Coast as moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Sunday. Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s while overnight lows will drop the mid 40s.
A cold front will weaken as it progresses through the central portion of California on Monday with showers making it as far south as a Big Sur with partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles across the Central Coast. A cooler night is expected Monday with another chance for some patchy fog to develop in the valleys. Otherwise, a cool and dry late-autumn day is expected.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Tuesday into Thursday which will produce dry and clear weather with seasonal temperatures.
A shift back to a more unsettled pattern with widespread precipitation could begin across the Central Coast on Friday night into Sunday, leading into another possible storm on next Monday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/65 44/63 45/63 43/64 44/65 44/66 42/63
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/67 45/64 47/64 46/66 45/66 44/65 42/64
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/68 44/67 43/63 44/65 40/63 40/62 42/6
Surf Report
The west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell will decrease to 4- to 6-feet, with a 13- to 15-second period, on Saturday into Sunday. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 14- to 16-second period, is expected along our coastline on Monday and Tuesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, on Wednesday. A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, is expected along our coastline Thursday and Friday, further increasing to 10 to 12 feet, with a 16- to 18-second period.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 59 degrees Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If the weather models verify, stormy conditions are expected next Monday which could result in down power lines. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call toll-free to 800-743-5002, PG&E's 24-hour Emergency and Customer Service Line.