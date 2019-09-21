The morning’s northeasterly offshore winds will continue to produce clear and warm September skies throughout the Central Coast; however, fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds will continue to develop during the afternoon through Tuesday.
The northeasterly winds during the morning will keep the marine layer out to sea, while fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline will keep temperatures from getting too warm.
Note: Coastal low clouds with areas of fog and mist may develop in the coastal regions Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves through Northern California.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach to the low 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley and high 70s to the low 80s in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys. The beaches will range between the low to high 70s.
A Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system and associated cold front is expected to approach the Central Coast on Wednesday into Friday, with increasing southerly winds, clouds, cooler temperatures and perhaps rain.
High temperatures are expected to cool to several degrees below average by next weekend, with interior locations only climbing to the low 70s at peak heating.
A trough of low pressure low-pressure along California will continue to bring a chance for wet weather through next weekend; details about strength and timing of any potential showers remain unclear. At this time, the best chance of rain will be on Friday and Saturday.
Snow elevations are expected to drop to around 7,000 feet, making this potentially the first snow event of the fall season.
Long-range models favor below-average temperatures and unsettled weather to continue through the end of the month.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
50/88 52/95 52/92 55/83 54/79 52/73 48/70
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/71 54/84 56/80 57/80 57/76 56/71 53/70
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/70 54/81 56/78 57/75 57/73 56/70 53/68
Seawater Temperatures
Ocean waters along the Central Coast will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Tuesday, increasing on Wednesday through Friday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly 305-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, will arrive along our coastline Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, building to 6 to 8 feet, with a 7- to 14-second period, Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water swell, with an 11- to 20-second period, will arrive along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with an 8- to 16-second period, Thursday and Friday.
Combined with Thursday and Friday’s northwesterly swell will be increasing southerly seas.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
If rain comes to the Central Coast late this week, drive extra cautiously on the wet roadways.
The first rain that falls after a dry spell mixes with the oil and rubber dust that’s collected on the asphalt, creating a slick surface that can send a car sliding during rapid acceleration, sharp turns or hard braking.