A trough of low pressure along the California Coast will continue produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly to northwesterly (onshore) winds, night and morning marine low clouds and below seasonal temperatures in the coastal regions through Sunday. Most of the beaches will remain overcast for much of the day through Sunday. Away from the coastline, warmer and sunnier conditions will continue in the inland valleys.
A late-season cut-off low-pressure system will move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures. The system could spawn a few showers over elevated terrain of Eastern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
High pressure will briefly build back over the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday for a return to warmer weather as inland temperatures warm back into high 70s to low 80s with upper 60s closer to the coast. Temperatures are forecast to continue to increase through next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/66 51/65 49/64 47/66 45/71 47/69 48/70
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/67 49/67 48/64 45/67 43/73 47/72 48/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/75 46/70 44/70 42/75 41/79 43/81 47/80
Surf Report
Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, will continue at this level through Wednesday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet on Thursday into Friday. Combined with the northwesterly swell will be 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, on Monday through Wednesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through next Saturday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.