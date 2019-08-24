Gentle to moderate, 8 to 18 mph south to northwesterly onshore winds and a persistent marine layer with fog and mist will develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning.
Near to above seasonal temperatures and clear skies in the inland areas are expected to continue through Monday. However, fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph afternoon northwesterly winds Monday should produce a greater amount of clearing along the coastline.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach the 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley, high 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s along the beaches. High pressure will strengthen slightly over the first half of this week, keeping temperatures above normal.
Coastal areas will see relatively seasonal temperatures under weak onshore flow. Gradual cooling is then expected over the latter half of the week, with daytime highs remaining above average.
Some moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo is expected to stream into the Central Coast around midweek with increasing humidity but is only expected to bring some mid- to upper-level cloud cover and a slight chance of thunderstorm activity along the Sierra Nevada.
Nevertheless. the cloud cover may produce some spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Otherwise, no adverse weather is expected for the extended forecast.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
57/94 60/90 58/88 57/87 59/91 59/92 57/93
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
56 71 56/76 56/77 57/74 57/77 57/78 55/79
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
56/70 56/73 56/72 57/72 57/75 57/77 55/77
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 58 and 61 degrees. ‘
Surf Report
The northwesterly swell will decrease to 3- to 5-feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, on Sunday and will remain at that level through Tuesday.
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly 300-degree, deep-water swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline Wednesday through Friday.
Note: Tropical Storm Ivo will hug the coast of Mexico and generate significant southerly swell along many Southern California beaches this weekend. However, its waves will come from a direction of 160 degrees and is too southeast to have much of an impact along the Pecho Coast.
