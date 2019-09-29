Saturday morning's upper-level trough produced areas of drizzle and light rain in the coastal regions. As that low-pressure system moves southward, a steep pressure gradient will develop along the Central Coast and create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph northwesterly winds, with gusts to 55 mph, into Sunday night.
This system also will produce well below seasonal temperatures.
A pattern of gentle to fresh, 8 to 24 mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds developing during Sunday morning hours will shift out of the northwest and increase to strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph levels during the afternoon and continue through Wednesday.
That pattern will produce mostly clear skies and below seasonal temperatures through Tuesday. The temperatures then will increase above typical levels Wednesday into Friday.
The passage of another trough will produce cooler conditions next Sunday and Monday along with night and morning marine low clouds.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
49/70 49/71 49/76 52/77 52/75 53/74 52/78
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
42/73 40/76 40/83 45/88 45/88 45/89 43/84
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
49/69 49/70 49/75 52/76 52/74 53/74 52/77
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will decrease to 52 to 56 degrees Sunday and will remain at that level through Wednesday.
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly 315-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline through Sunday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 9-second period, Monday into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 9-second period, is forecast along our coastline for Wednesday through Friday.
A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere 215-degree, deep-water swell, with a 15- to 18-second period, is forecast along our coastline Sunday through Tuesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
If you plan to do any excavating, before you dig find out whether buried utility lines are located in the area. The service is free.
Follow these four steps to excavate safely:
Call 811 at least two business days before you dig.
Identify and mark the area where you plan excavation with lines of paint.
Wait for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and other companies to mark the location of their lines.
Then dig with care.