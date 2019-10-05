Moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly offshore winds are forecast Sunday morning, decreasing Sunday afternoon. Consequently, temperatures in the inland valleys could reach the high 80s, while in the coastal valleys will rise to the mid-80s.
Gentle to moderate, 8 to 18 mph northwesterly winds are forecast Sunday night through Wednesday morning, which should allow the marine layer, with areas of night and morning fog and mist, to develop in the coastal regions.
Away from the coastline, high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s in the inland valleys and low-80s in the coastal valleys Monday through Tuesday.
Fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds are forecast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, which should produce mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.
Currently, the Eastern Pacific High might as well be an impenetrable mountain range, keeping the storm track far out to sea and away from the Central Coast of California. That condition will maintain the dry weather pattern, perhaps through the end of October.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
50/81 52/79 52/71 50/76 51/85 50/82 52/84
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
47/89 48/86 46/81 44/82 46/87 45/85 47/83
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
50/84 51/82 51/77 49/78 51/86 50/82 52/84
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the Central Coast will range between 54 and 57 degrees.
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly, 300-degree, deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, will develop along our coastline Sunday and will remain at that level through Tuesday morning.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly, 315-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, will arrive along our coastline Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with a 5- to 9-second period, on Wednesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet by Thursday.
