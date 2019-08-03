A typical summer pattern of coastal low clouds, with pockets of fog and mist developing during the night into the morning, clearing by the afternoon, will continue through this week.
High pressure over California will bring warm weather. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday. Temperatures will remain at seasonal norms in the coastal valleys, with Santa Maria and Lompoc reaching the low 70s and the beaches hovering in the 60s.
The high-pressure ridge responsible for hot inland conditions will move eastward, and temperatures will decrease back down to near, or even slightly below, typical August levels Monday through Tuesday.
An area of low pressure is expected to move across the Central Coast around midweek, bringing continued cooler temperatures, especially inland, Wednesday through Friday, with most locations seeing temperatures below normal during that timeframe.
High pressure is then expected to once again strengthen across California for another warming trend during the upcoming weekend.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/95 54/92 55/88 52/87 52/85 53/81 54/90
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/75 55/72 55/71 54/71 54/71 54/70 54/77
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/71 53/70 54/68 54/68 53/68 54/67 54/73
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees.
Surf Report
Sunday's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly, 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, will remain at that level through Friday.
A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere, 190-degree, deep-water swell, with a 17- to 20-second period, will arrive along our coastline Monday and will remain at that height, but with a gradually shorter period, through Thursday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the line, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000.