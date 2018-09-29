Your Weekly Weather Report
Gentle Santa Lucia (offshore) winds are forecast to develop on Sunday morning which will produce partly to mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Monday will be dry with increasing clouds.
A 1,001-millibar surface low and an associated warm and cold fronts will gradually move into the Central Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and early-season rain. Rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch. At this time, models continue to struggle with the trajectory, especially with the remnants of Hurricane Rosa factor in, but confidence is growing that there will be rain across the Central Coast. In fact, rain showers may last into Thursday.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the night and morning hours, followed by fresh strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will produce dry and warmer weather on Friday through the first weekend of October.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/75 52/74 53/71 53/70 53/73 52/76 52/77
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/72 52/71 53/68 53/68 53/72 52/74 52/75
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/80 54/81 53/76 48/77 49/80 49/83 49/88
Surf Report
A southerly (165-degree, deep-water) swell from Hurricane Rosa is expected to arrive along the Central Coast on Sunday at 3 to 4 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, building to 3 to 5 feet, with a 14- to 16-second period, on Monday into Tuesday. Note: This swell will be much higher along the Southerly California coast.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 10-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet, with a 5- to 15-second period, on Thursday into next Friday. Several tropical cyclones in the north Pacific could become extratropical as they travel northward and become intense mid-latitude storms. Higher-energy westerly swell from these storms could arrive along our coastline between the 9th and 11th of October.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Sunday, warming to 58 to 62 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
The safety of our customers, employees, contractors and the communities we serve is PG&E’s top priority. We’re also asking our customers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts so we can keep them informed for storm and for wildfire risks.