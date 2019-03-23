Your Weekly Weather Report
After Saturday’s morning rain, dry conditions will return on Sunday and will continue through Tuesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s and maybe even the low 70s.
A 998-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front is expected to move through the Central Coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain. A few rain showers may linger into Thursday morning. Rainfall estimates with this system are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. Snow elevations are expected to drop down to below 5,000 feet with this system as well.
The long-range models suggest that dry weather will return Thursday afternoon and persist through the weekend, with potential for more wet weather at the beginning of April.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/64 42/68 42/66 47/65 47/61 44/64 44/68
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/65 41/69 41/67 46/65 46/61 43/64 43/68
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/64 37/69 40/67 44/65 44/61 40/64 38/68
Surf Report
A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep- water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 17-second period, is expected to arrive along our coastline Saturday and will remain at this level through Sunday afternoon, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet by Sunday night.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Tuesday.
An 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet on Tuesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.