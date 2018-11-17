Mild temperatures and smoky skies with areas of high-level and coastal low clouds along will continue into Monday as a stagnant air mass remains in place over most of California. Gentle northwesterly winds will do little to improve air quality as abundant smoke resides off the coast as well.
High air temperatures over this period will range from the low 70s in the inland valleys and coastal valleys to the 60s along the beaches. Overnight lows will drop to the high 30s in the inland valleys and low 40s in the coastline valleys.
A major change in the weather pattern will occur on Wednesday as series of storms move into Central Coast with rain, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and mountain snow in the Sierra Nevada.
The first approaching cold front will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and rain beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Total amounts of rain are expected to range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches.
Partly clouds skies with scattered rain showers and cooler air temperatures are forecast on Thanksgiving Day.
A second cold front with southerly winds and rain is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/70 43/68 42/70 46/65 49/58 50/59 45/60
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/71 43/70 42/71 46/67 49/59 50/60 45/61
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/73 38/69 40/73 40/65 43/62 45/60 40/61
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 15-second period, is expected along our coastline on Sunday into Monday, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet, with an 8- to 14-second period, on Tuesday.
Increasing southerly winds will generate 5 to 7 foot (180-degree, shallow-water) southerly seas on Wednesday, followed by an 8 to 10-foot westerly swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 61 and 65 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 57 and 60 degrees on Wednesday into Friday.
