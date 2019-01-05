Partly to mostly cloudy weather is forecast Sunday morning. An upper-level trough, followed by a low-pressure system will produce rain Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, turning to showers later Monday morning into Monday afternoon. This storm system will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline. There also will be a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night onto Monday. Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.25 inches. This storm will also produce heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet with more than a foot of snow possible over the higher terrain.
Another low-pressure system and cold front brings fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and
moderate rain later Tuesday into Wednesday.
A break in the rain is forecast on Thursday, before another storm brings wet and unsettled next
Saturday and Sunday. Long-range guidance shows the potential for additional storms the following week.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/58 49/60 47/63 48/61 42/63 43/62 44/62
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/57 48/60 45/62 48/60 43/62 42/62 43/61
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/54 47/59 43/60 45/59 39/60 38/60 39/60
Surf Report
A 9- to 11-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet, with an 8- to 14-second period, on Monday, further decreasing to 4 to 6 feet on Tuesday.
Combine with Sunday’s swell will be will be 5- to 7-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas.
A 12- to 14-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 17-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 9 to 11 feet on Thursday.
Increasing southerly seas are forecast next Friday, followed by a 13- to 15-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 16-second period, next Saturday. Very high-energy westerly swell conditions may develop along our coastline on Jan. 14 and 15.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 56 and 58 degrees into Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If storms arrive next weekend, they could cause down power lines. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it — and keep yourself and others away. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911 immediately and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.