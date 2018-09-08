A weather pattern that resembles spring more than late summer will develop along the Central Coast as a low-pressure trough and associated cold fronts move through the Pacific Northwest on Sunday through Saturday.
This condition will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. This pressure gradient will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds. This pattern will also produce cooler temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. In fact, slightly below seasonal normal levels on Tuesday into Saturday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/77 57/73 55/73 55/72 55/71 56/72 54/71
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/74 57/71 55/72 55/71 55/70 56/72 54/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/90 53/85 53/84 52/83 51/83 52/82 51/82
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8- foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 9-second period, on Sunday afternoon into Wednesday.
This northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 5- to 7-feet, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Thursday into Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (180-degree, deep water) swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, will arrive along our coastline later today, increasing to 1 to 3 feet, with a 15- to 18-second period, on Sunday into Tuesday.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees into Sunday, lowering to 52 and 56 degrees on Monday and will remain at this level into next Sunday.
