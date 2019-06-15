A deep marine layer will surge into the inland and coastal valleys during the overnight hours with areas of fog, mist and even drizzle but will clear during the late morning and afternoon hours. However, many of the beaches will not clear until the fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds partially mix out the temperature inversion layer during the late afternoon hours on Sunday.
The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) are forecast to reach the mid-80s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will see the low-70s. The beaches will range between the mid-50s to the low-60s.
Gentle variable winds starting Sunday night and continuing through Thursday will create a persistent marine layer along the beaches with little cleaning during the day; in other words, June Gloom.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/68 54/68 55/69 56/70 55/70 56/71 55/71
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/70 53/70 54/72 55/72 55/71 55/70 55/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/83 52/83 54/84 54/85 54/83 52/81 52/81
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5- foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and
Swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Sunday. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 8- to 12-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet, with an 8- to 11-second period, on Tuesday. This northwesterly swell will remain at this level through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: The Southeast Hawaii NOAA marine buoy reported a 7-foot Southern Hemisphere swell with a 19-second period on Friday. This was larger than predicted by the models. This Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell will arrive on Sunday at 3- to 5-feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, and will remain at this level through Tuesday, but with a gradually shorter period.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Do you have emergency supplies (food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies & cash)? A back up charger for your phone? Know how to manually open your garage door? Learn more about preparing for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. http://prepareforpowerdown.com