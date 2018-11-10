Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds today into Friday will keep most of the marine low clouds out to sea. As far as temperatures go, we will continue to see cold mornings and mild to warm afternoons through Friday. However, smoke from the recent wildfires will continue to move over the Central Coast through Monday and will produce slightly warmer mornings and cooler afternoons.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low mid 70s in the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Maria and Lompoc. The beaches will be mostly in the mid to high 60s
Note: Periods of gusty Santa Lucia winds combined with continued above-normal temperatures and extremely dry fuels will keep fire danger very high to extreme levels across much of the Central Coast through Friday.
The long-range models are showing that a low-pressure trough may begin to break down high pressure over the west this weekend, bringing the potential for cooler and wetter weather for the Central Coast. This situation will be monitored, but it appears that Thanksgiving Week may bring some precipitation to California.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/74 40/77 40/83 43/80 42/80 44/77 43/72
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/72 41/76 39/81 40/81 41/79 42/75 42/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/76 40/79 40/81 41/81 39/81 38/79 40/72
Surf Report
Today's 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, will remain at this level through Wednesday. A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (170-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Friday.
