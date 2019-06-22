June Gloom has been the best way to describe the weather pattern over the last few weeks with extensive night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog and drizzle. With that said, a change in the weather pattern will develop on Wednesday and here's why
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, extensive night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog, mist and drizzle will continue through Tuesday in the coastal regions. However, away from the coastline, high pressure will produce warm temperatures in the inland valleys with the Santa Ynez Valley reaching the low 90s on Sunday and Monday. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will range between the low to mid-70s.
A dry cold front will pass through Central Coast late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and will produce a steep pressure gradient which will create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Wednesday through next Sunday. These winds will mix out the marine layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies.
Seasonably cool conditions are favored to continue into next weekend, with some warming possible as high pressure begins to build in late next week. Sustained onshore flow is expected to help mitigate heating. Long range models suggest a warming trend to above average temperatures is possible in early July, but no extreme heat event is expected with this warming period. Overall, expect continued fair, dry, and seasonable weather for the extended forecast.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/72 53/73 54/72 55/73 55/74 55/72 55/73
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/75 54/74 53/73 52/75 53/76 53/77 54/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/91 53/90 50/82 51/84 49/83 50/85 52/87
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 11-second period, will remain at this level through Tuesday. Gale-force northwesterly winds on Wednesday through Saturday will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Wednesday into Thursday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period on Friday into next Sunday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing on Wednesday into next Sunday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
The massive snowpack means the rivers are full of fast-moving cold water. For PG&;E water safety tips, please visit www.pge.com/en_US/safety/hydropower-and-safety/safety-tips/safety-tips.page.