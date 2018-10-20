Sunday will be a transition day as the predominate flow shifts out of the northwest with the return of night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of mist and drizzle.
A series of cold fronts are forecast to move into Northern California starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday. These low-pressure systems will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon, cooler temperatures\ and night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle. High pressure is expected to build over the Central Coast on Friday into Sunday for fair, dry and warmer weather.
California could enter a wet weather pattern starting around Halloween. Please remember, these are long-range models and will probably change.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/75 51/71 50/72 51/72 52/75 55/77 55/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/72 50/73 50/74 51/74 52/76 55/78 55/81
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/86 45/83 44/81 44/80 45/81 48/83 47/83
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Monday into Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 15-second period, on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 55 to 57 degrees on Wednesday into Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
The safety of our customers, employees, contractors and the communities we serve is PG&E’s top priority. We’re also asking our customers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts so we can keep them informed for storm and for wildfire risks.