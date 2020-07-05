Your Weekly Weather Report

Last week a trough of low pressure produced gentle winds, warmer seawater, a stubborn marine layer with night and morning fog and mist and below-seasonal temperatures.
This coming week will see a major change in the weather pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Central Coast and creates gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline, a colder ocean, mostly clear skies and above-seasonal temperatures.
This Fourth of July weekend will see much warmer inland temperatures. Santa Ynez will reach the 90s, while Santa Maria and Lompoc will hit the high 70s on Sunday. Along the coastline, strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph northwesterly winds will produce a greater amount of clearing.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph northwesterly winds are forecast Monday through Tuesday. The winds will mix out the marine layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies along the beaches.
The long-range forecast models suggest a warming trend could develop next weekend as high pressure builds in from the Desert Southwest, with temperatures away from the coast rising to around 5 and 10 degrees F above normal.
The warm and dry summer pattern could continue into the following week, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the inland valleys and perhaps a few of the coastal valleys as well.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
55/76 55/74 54/75 54/74 55/78 57/80 58/85
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
56/92 53/88 51/85 51/86 52/90 53/95 58/99
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
54/74 55/72 54/73 53/73 55/76 54/70 58/83
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 54 and 56 degrees Sunday, decreasing to 50 to 54 degrees Monday through Friday.
Surf Report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly 315-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 9-second period, that developed along our coastline Saturday afternoon and night will increase to 8 to 10 feet with the same period Sunday through Tuesday.
That will decrease to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 8-second period, Wednesday and will remain at that level through Friday.
Sunday’s 3– to 5-foot Southern Hemisphere 195-degree, deep- water swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, will coincide with a 6.6-foot-high tide.
The swell will gradually decrease Monday and Tuesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Warmer weather is on the way and here are some heat safety tips:
1) Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15. Reapply sunscreen often.
2) Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine when temperatures are high.
3) During hot weather, watch for signs of heat stroke —hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing.
If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911 and move the person to a cooler place. Use cold towels to help lower the body temperature until help arrives.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
