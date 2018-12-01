Gusty Santa Lucia winds will produce mostly clear and dry weather on Sunday into Monday along the coastline. However, areas of dense fog and low (stratus) clouds will develop during the night and morning hours in the inland areas and Santa Lucia mountains.
A low-pressure system and cold front will produce increasing southerly winds and will spread rain across the Central Coast later Tuesday into Wednesday with rain showers on Thursday. The southerly winds are expected to reach moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels along the coastline on Wednesday. Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 1.00 and 2.50 inches. Snow elevations are expected to lower to 5,000 feet.
The long-range models are indicating wet and unsettled weather continuing through the first part of December. In fact, the long-range models are advertising a potentially stronger system moving into the Central Coast next Monday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/61 39/63 43/63 47/62 47/64 45/65 45/65
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/59 39/64 44/65 48/62 48/65 46/65 44/65
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/55 34/58 38/59 39/59 40/60 38/62 40/63
Surf Report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with an 8- to 11-second period, on Sunday. This northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, on Monday. Increasing southerly winds on Tuesday will generate 4- to 6-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas. These southerly seas will build to 8 to 10 feet, with 6- to 9-second period, on Wednesday.
A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 22- to 24-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Thursday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with a 16- to 18-second period, next Friday. Another high-energy west-northwesterly swell is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Dec. 11.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 58 degrees Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If the weather models verify, very windy conditions are expected on Wednesday which could result in down power lines. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call toll-free to 800-743-5002, PG&E's 24-hour Emergency and Customer Service Line.