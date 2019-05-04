A 556-decameter upper-level low-pressure system will move eastward from the Pacific over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday with increasing clouds, rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. At this time, rain showers should start Sunday morning and continue through early Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch. Snow elevations are expected to remain above 7,000 feet with this system.
The low-pressure system will rotate off to the east on Tuesday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.
High pressure will rebuild behind this system and will produce warmer weather on Wednesday into Thursday. Another late-season low-pressure system will produce increasing southerly winds and mid to high-level clouds with a chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday. The details with this storm are still unclear, and confidence remains low.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/63 49/64 49/65 49/68 50/65 53/66 51/69
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/64 47/64 46/67 49/67 48/67 51/67 50/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/66 46/68 45/72 47/75 47/72 47/74 48/78
Surf Report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday through Friday. Combined with the northwesterly swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, that will arrive on Sunday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, on Monday into Wednesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through next Saturday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.