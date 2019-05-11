A classic Central Coast spring weather pattern will continue through Wednesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds and night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist along the coastline. Temperatures will warm on Sunday into Tuesday to seasonal norms.
A weather pattern that resembles March more than May will develop Wednesday night and will continue through Friday. A low-pressure system and associated cold front are expected to produce with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds, mostly cloudy skies and rain with a chance of thunderstorms. At this time, total rainfall amounts could range between 1 to 2 inches. A similar pattern occurred on May 22, 2006, when a cold front stalled over the Central Coast and produced 2.76 inches of rain at the Diablo Canyon Ocean Lab. Remember, these are long-range models and will probably change ... stay tuned.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/75 53/70 53/71 52/70 53/66 52/62 50/61
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/77 53/74 52/73 51/73 52/65 51/61 49/63
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/84 47/85 48/84 48/76 48/69 45/67 44/74
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 4-foot northwesterly sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Sunday into Wednesday becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly swell, with an 8- to 10-second period, on Thursday into Friday. Combined with this swell will be 2- to 3-foot southerly seas on Thursday and Friday.
A Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell will arrive along our coastline on Sunday at 1- to 3-feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, increasing to 2 to 3 feet, with a 15- to 21-second period, by Monday. The Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell will further build to 3- to 4-feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through next Saturday
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If the rain and wind forecast verify on Thursday and Friday, the increased amounts of foliage on our trees at this time of the year will make them more susceptible to limb breakage and toppling over. Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.