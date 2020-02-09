Your Weekly Weather Forecast

An upper-level low-pressure system that dropped in from the north late Saturday will hang around into Monday, bringing fresh to strong, 19 to 32 mph northwesterly winds, increasing clouds and cooler weather. A chance of rain is expected in Santa Barbara County over that time frame.

High pressure will build over California on Tuesday into Wednesday, producing a pattern of moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon, with cold mornings and mild afternoons under mostly clear skies.

Increasing northwesterly winds Thursday into Friday will bring marine low clouds to coastal regions.

A few of the models and charts are advertising a chance of rain Feb. 15; however, this far out, confidence remains low for any significant rain to occur through the middle of the month.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

38/67 38/69 41/67 40/66 40/64 41/65 42/67

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

34/63 34/67 37/65 35/64 37/63 37/62 37/65

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}