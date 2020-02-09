Your Weekly Weather Forecast

An upper-level low-pressure system that dropped in from the north late Saturday will hang around into Monday, bringing fresh to strong, 19 to 32 mph northwesterly winds, increasing clouds and cooler weather. A chance of rain is expected in Santa Barbara County over that time frame.
High pressure will build over California on Tuesday into Wednesday, producing a pattern of moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon, with cold mornings and mild afternoons under mostly clear skies.
Increasing northwesterly winds Thursday into Friday will bring marine low clouds to coastal regions.
A few of the models and charts are advertising a chance of rain Feb. 15; however, this far out, confidence remains low for any significant rain to occur through the middle of the month.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
38/67 38/69 41/67 40/66 40/64 41/65 42/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
34/63 34/67 37/65 35/64 37/63 37/62 37/65
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
36/66 35/70 40/68 39/67 39/65 40/65 42/66
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range from 53 to 55 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly, 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 17-second period, is forecast along our coastline Sunday into Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly, 305-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 17-second period, is forecast for Tuesday through Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Never, ever touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like household power cords. Always assume a power line is live.
Call 911 to report the downed line to emergency agencies, then call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free 800-743-5000 to inform the company. Visit www.pge.com for more safety tips regarding electrical lines.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.