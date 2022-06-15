The Santa Maria Public Library Youth Services team is inviting all stuffed animal in the area to the library for a campout Friday.
On June 17, stuffed animals can be registered and dropped off at the Youth Services desk, 421 S. McClelland St., during regular hours.
The stuffed animals will get to sleep in sleeping bags or lay on pillows overnight at the library. When families collect their friends the next morning, they will also receive a memento of the event.
For more information about the stuffed animal campout or other youth services, call 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.