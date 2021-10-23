Question: Why oncology clinical trials?
Many people may not know that clinical trials are one of the major driving forces of all advancements and breakthroughs in medicine. Every single medication or medical device used today has been through rigorous clinical trial testing for years before it hits the market and pharmacy shelves for public use.
Clinical trials are an amazing opportunity to continue to drive health care forward, but, it cannot happen without those from within our community volunteering to participate. Many often wonder, why participate? Let’s take a look at some of the most commonly reported reasons.
One of the top reasons we hear from our patients who are interested in participating in clinical research is that they may receive access to the latest treatment options. Sometimes, the treatment options are not available to the general public. Our patients also love that they have a more robust health-care team following them. The extra health-care professionals following their treatment, checking in on them and providing care is a great perk for many.
Being on a clinical study protocol requires showing that patient safety is a top priority. This could come in the way of extra lab tests, increased physician exams, more health screening procedures, etc. When all of that is put together, studies have shown that even patients receiving placebo report an improvement in overall health.
Clinical research needs people from all walks of life to participate so we can ensure the best outcomes for the community as a whole. Your participation may or may not only benefit you personally, but what scientists learn from your participation will help others in the future. Our patients often feel a sense of purpose and pride knowing that they are helping others in the future fighting the same battles. Many patients are excited to report that they have been involved in the development of a new line of therapy or for a new device.
Lastly, our patients have reported a sense of belonging by participating in a research project. Often, patients are not even aware that there may be a way for them to give back to their community, and clinical trials can be a tremendous opportunity for just that.
If you or a loved one is interested in learning more about our clinical trials or how you can be a champion to the future of medicine, we encourage you to contact our dedicated clinical research coordinator, Jessica Salamacha, at 805-346-3462.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org