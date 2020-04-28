Your Cancer Answers: Importance of psychological support during COVID-19?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Question: What is the importance of psychosocial support for cancer patients and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Psychosocial support should always be a top priority but even more so during the challenging times that COVID-19 has brought upon us. You might be thinking: what is psychosocial support?

Psychosocial support is the emotional, mental, social and spiritual support that all people need to cope with life’s challenges. Navigating a cancer journey is a difficult path and adding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause an additional layer of anxiety and uncertainty. COVID-19 has brought increased isolation and minimized options for the care we are used to.

As we face this challenge together there are ways for cancer patients and their caregivers to get the psychosocial support they need to be resilient.

Psychosocial support can start with you and how you care for yourself. Keep a routine at home and focus on getting good sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, staying hydrated and getting some exercise. Routinely practice self-help strategies that you find effective such as prayer, meditation, art, journaling or deep breathing exercises.