Question: How often should I have a mammogram?
Every October our local communities and social media platforms are flooded with splashes of the color pink, signifying that it is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Fundraisers, expert speakers, events and miles of pink ribbons stretching as far as the eye can see. Even professional sports athletes pull on their pink gear to bring awareness to this special time of year.
In spite of the country dedicating the month of October to breast cancer awareness, only 65.3 percent of women aged 40 and over have had a mammogram in the last two years. Breast cancer remains the most prevalent type of cancer as well as the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. women. Three out of four women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have family history. If annual screenings are not being done, most breast tissue changes form lumps that are found when they are actually palpable, meaning a huge change has already taken place in the breast tissue. Not all breast changes are cancerous, but all need to be examined by a physician.
Mammography (a low-energy x-ray of the breast) is the best and least invasive testing which can be done to capture an accurate image of breast tissue. After achieving a baseline mammogram, a woman is recommended to continue having screenings. Through this process any questionable areas or deviation from previous screenings can be quickly investigated, making this the best way to detect early signs of breast tissue change and early stages of breast cancer. Early detection can reduce the amount of treatment or surgery required if breast cancer is found.
Over the last few years there has been some debate regarding the need for yearly mammograms. Cancer physicians at Mission Hope recommend that any woman over 40 should have a mammogram every year, but this is definitely a topic that should be discussed with your primary care physician.
There are many factors which need to be considered when finding appropriate intervals and methods of screening including: family history, lifestyle, age at first period, number of pregnancies, whether you breast fed or not, any exposure to hormones, the age of menopause, etc. If you haven’t already, be sure to have this discussion with your doctor on your next exam.
Scheduling a mammogram appointment is easy and the procedure can usually be completed in the timespan of an afternoon lunch break. No prep needed, just no deodorant on the under arm to prevent any distorted images. Once a woman has a mammogram, most facilities schedule an annual follow-up and will call prior to remind her of her appointment. Being proactive in your healthcare benefits you and the community as a whole.
So … put it on your calendar. Nag your friends. Harass your sisters. Gently remind your mother. Mammograms save lives. Breast cancer can be detected early. Cancer may not give us a choice but with having consistent mammograms, we have a fighting chance.
Education is the key to advocating for yourself and loved ones. On Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., Mission Hope will be celebrating our 8th annual Girls Night Out where we combine music, drinks, food, and an expert panel of speakers to help inform and empower you on your health journey. April Kennedy, MD, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist, Kristen Kieley, MD, Radiologist, Monica Rocco, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon and Gisele Rohde, PA-C, Cancer Risk Program, will be presenting and leading an interactive discussion regarding breast cancer, early detection, and prevention. Please join us!