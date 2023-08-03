Young’s Clothing has been the go-to spot for trendy workwear and streetwear in Santa Maria for decades.
The business, originally located at the Stowell Street Plaza, first offered popular lines of casual, street and sports wear in Santa Maria in 1997.
After an extended hiatus, the business is back.
Tuesday marked the reopening of the clothing store in a new location, at 1617 South Broadway, after its original location at 1553 S. Stowell Road suffered fire damage last year.
According to Young Kang, the manager of the store, the fire happened at about 2 a.m. in a back alley in May of 2022. Kang said the blaze was likely started by a homeless person and the fire worked its way into Young’s Clothing store through a small vent and destroyed the entire backside of the building.
Since then, the business has been closed. That is, until now.
“I want to thank everyone who’s supported us, looked for us, kept calling, messaging us on our Facebook, messaging us on our Google page and asking when we would come back,” said Kang. “They were patient and they were loving. They came in droves to help when we first opened again Tuesday.
"We are very thankful for the support.”
Kang is a son in the family business who says his parents have been operating the store for decades and, although his parents are getting older, they are “going nonstop."
"They are dedicated workers who have done everything they can and they’re the best,” Kang said.
The store is co-owned by his father Jung Kang and mother Kyesook Kang.
According to Young Kang, inventory has stayed the same, but with the extra space the new location offers there will be a chance to bring in new products they haven't been able to before, due to their limited space prior.
Young's is known for its classic California styles like Ben Davis and Dickies workwear lines and, of course, plenty of Levi's jeans. The store carries pro sports gear like jerseys and jackets and the family-run business also alters clothes that are purchased in the store, hemming pants to the proper length.
“Our customers know exactly what to expect from us. The only thing is we’ve gotten a little bit bigger so we have a lot more space now,” said Kang. “So it won’t be as cramped because we were pretty cramped in that little store. Now everything is bigger, more open and a lot easier to see.”
Young’s Clothing is most known for carrying a wide range of the popular Pro Club brand that's a hit with the teenage crowd. Kang says everyone comes in for Pro Club apparel and that line is the "number one seller" now and has been for the last five to 10 years, according to Kang.
The store also carries a huge selection of New Era baseball caps.
“We have probably one of the biggest selections in town, if not the whole area,” Kang said of the hats.
“We’re known for one of the cheapest prices for Pro Clubs," he added. “Like I said, Pro Clubs are our number one seller and we always do buy-one-get-one half off on the short sleeve T-shirts and that’s what everyone gets.
"They come and they never just get one, they always get at least two or they get stacks.”
For more information about Young’s Clothing, visit youngsclothing.com. The store, located a few doors down from the Yummy Donuts location near Battles Road and Broadway, is scheduled to be open seven days a week at 10 a.m. It closes at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays.