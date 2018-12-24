Unlike its ugly sweater counterpart, fruitcake has struggled to gain widespread acceptance in Christmas pop culture.
The much-maligned mixture of nuts and fruit has been relegated — some would argue quite unfairly — to the life of a punchline. People scoff when you mention it. It’s gifted — and re-gifted — during holiday parties.
But for Gina Martin, a local baker and owner of Gina’s Piece of Cake in Santa Maria, baking fruitcake is as much a Christmas celebration as making cookies or putting up a tree.
"Not everybody loves fruitcake,” she said, equating the concoction to a mincemeat pie.
Gina opened her business in 2003 and has run it out of the Santa Maria Town Center for the last eight years. Before making the jump to small-business ownership, she cut her teeth alongside her father, Lloyd Jones, now her head baker, over the 22-year period that he owned The Bakery in Lompoc.
"I try to act like I’m the boss, but really he (Lloyd) is the boss," she said. "We wouldn’t be what we are without him; he’s got the knowledge of backing that none of us have."
The holiday season at the Santa Maria bakery starts right as Thanksgiving ends. Christmas cookies of all shapes and styles, as well as fruit bars, turnovers, croissants and holiday stollen – a popular German-style nut and fruit loaf (like a traditional fruitcake, but without the stigma) – fly off the shelves through Dec. 24.
Each of the bakery’s fruitcakes are made by Lloyd, who follows a handwritten recipe tucked into the bakery master recipe book.
"There are so many ways of making it," Lloyd explained as he began mixing a bowl of pound cake batter that would eventually serve as the bread’s base. "Everybody has their own technique.”
The batter is mixed with 2.5 pounds of dried and candied fruit – mainly cherries, glazed pineapple and golden raisins -- and less than a pound of pecans before it’s broken down into smaller containers. Much of fruitcake’s bad reputation, Lloyd said, comes from cheap, mass-produced varieties that are often lumped in with high-quality loaves made by skilled bakers.
"A lot of the fruitcakes use smaller fruit, but here the fruit is the star," he said. "There's not a lot of batter — it’s mostly fruit and nuts. It holds the cake together but also gives it a nice flavor."
Each loaf is finished off with candied cherries and pecans before they’re baked and placed in the case to be sold.
"We make them pretty small because not very many people buy them," she said. "They're not the biggest seller, but it's tradition – you have to make them."