After a spate of mountain lion sightings near Hancock College's Lompoc campus, we received calls, emails and messages on Facebook about what was believed to be a dead mountain lion in the median of Highway 1 just outside of Lompoc.
So, we checked it out.
Along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road before the large grade leading to Vandenberg Air Force Base there are the remains of what, when viewed from the roadway, could be a lot of things.
We heard that it could be a mountain lion, it was also described as a large box, but it turned out to be a coyote.
