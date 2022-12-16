Dec. 14 was a very special day for 43 elementary school students from Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe, who were guests of GenSpan and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA for an afternoon of lunch and live theater.
The students arrived at the Golden Corral buffet restaurant at the Crossroads shopping center around noon for lunch in the restaurant’s community room. Afterwards, they traveled to Hancock College for a PCPA matinee performance of Cinderella, the Christmas show traditionally geared towards a young audience.
The Guadalupe youngsters were benefiting from a program called “Christmas Comes Early,” started by Franziska Shepard and her late husband, Dr. Dennis Shepard, via their nonprofit GenSpan.
Shepard strongly believes that providing young people with experiences that show the kids a side of life they might not otherwise know about helps prevent destructive behavior in the teenage years.
“You’ve got to start with them when they’re young,” she said. This program of lunch and live theatre for elementary school kids has been going on for about 17 years. Shepard believes that “Christmas Comes Early” has had a positive influence on those who are able to be part of it.
GenSpan opened its doors in 2000 and dissolved as a nonprofit in 2017. Continuing to run the nonprofit when their executive director moved away was not a viable option. Shepard looked around for a suitable entity to be steward of GenSpan’s endowment funds and mission.
The Santa Maria Valley YMCA, which runs programs for youth, was an obvious choice and a good fit. The Y was able to expand its youth programs, while GenSpan’s purpose continued to be fulfilled.
YMCA staff members were on hand during lunch and YMCA CEO Shannon Seifert showed up with a big smile. While watching the kids dive into plates of cheeseburgers, French fries, macaroni and cheese and fried chicken, Shepard commended Richard Batalla, YMCA youth development director, who organized the trip.
Batalla, who as a youth participated in the "Christmas Comes Early" program, knows firsthand the profound positive effect such an experience can have on a child in their formative years.
Batalla said that next year, the Y hopes to double the number of students in the “Christmas Comes Early” program.
Many of this year's students clutched bags of pink cotton candy from the dessert bar when they filed out of the community room and toward the bus for the theater portion of their field trip.