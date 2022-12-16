Dec. 14 was a very special day for 43 elementary school students from Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe, who were guests of GenSpan and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA for an afternoon of lunch and live theater.

The students arrived at the Golden Corral buffet restaurant at the Crossroads shopping center around noon for lunch in the restaurant’s community room. Afterwards, they traveled to Hancock College for a PCPA matinee performance of Cinderella, the Christmas show traditionally geared towards a young audience.

The Guadalupe youngsters were benefiting from a program called “Christmas Comes Early,” started by Franziska Shepard and her late husband, Dr. Dennis Shepard, via their nonprofit GenSpan.

