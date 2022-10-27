With test scores showing students are suffering a large educational setback due to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was evident this summer that students in the RiseUP program needed a strong focus on literacy.

As a result, staff at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA brought in the Write-Brain book program and each student in the program wrote their own book. The Y had the books published, and on Wednesday, each student was presented with their first published book.

One-hundred twenty parents and family members attended and 50 students were honored with a presentation ceremony and a hosted dinner for the students' amazing accomplishments.

