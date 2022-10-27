With test scores showing students are suffering a large educational setback due to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was evident this summer that students in the RiseUP program needed a strong focus on literacy.
As a result, staff at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA brought in the Write-Brain book program and each student in the program wrote their own book. The Y had the books published, and on Wednesday, each student was presented with their first published book.
One-hundred twenty parents and family members attended and 50 students were honored with a presentation ceremony and a hosted dinner for the students' amazing accomplishments.
"Their pride, and their parents’ pride, was palpable," said Shannon Seifert, YMCA CEO.
Dedications in the books included:
"To my older brother, who always looks out for me," and "to my grandpa, who is taking care of us now."
RiseUP is a program designed by both the Santa Maria Valley YMCA and Allan Hancock College to circumvent high-risk behavior in young children predisposed to rough life challenges due to their circumstances and exposure.
The students are chosen by their educators at school and the YMCA staff work with them on all things STEM for a full month in the summer and additional weeks during spring and winter breaks. The Y welcomes third-grade students and progressively adds onto their curriculum all the way up to fifth grade.
At that time, they bridge over to the BullDog Bound program at Hancock College to give them an educational foot in the door before high school with the intent of participating in the Promise program at Allan Hancock when they graduate.
Richard Batalla is the RiseUP director, and he personally contacts each and every parent to engage the entire family in this program.
“It takes a village to raise a child. This was eminently evident Wednesday night at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA," Seifert said.